MA Private Wealth Purchases Shares of 413,766 Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 413,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,000. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 89,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,059. The firm has a market cap of $313.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

