MA Private Wealth Acquires 269,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 335.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,089 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 2.2% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,671,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 25 LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $27.05. 4,748,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,452. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.24.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

