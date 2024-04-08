MA Private Wealth Sells 3,181 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,830. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.