Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 2,998 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Performance

HGTY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.08. 42,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hagerty by 115.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hagerty by 227.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

