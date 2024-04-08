Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Sells $17,684.10 in Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) Director Steven D. Gutterman sold 14,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $17,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. 549,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,841. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.