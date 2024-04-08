Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Director Sells $17,684.10 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYPGet Free Report) Director Steven D. Gutterman sold 14,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $17,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. 549,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,841. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.81.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc engages in carbon-neutral bitcoin mining. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc was formerly known as Ivy Crypto, Inc The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.