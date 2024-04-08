Dana Wagner Sells 841 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18.

On Thursday, February 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. 2,435,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,467,759. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

