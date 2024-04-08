Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Robert Arsov Sells 35,000 Shares

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rumble alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $288,400.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 1,536,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,029. Rumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative net margin of 143.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RUM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rumble by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,738,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 196,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rumble by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 665,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rumble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,042,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.