Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $111,300.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,464,422.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $118,275.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Shares of SEZL stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $406.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $100.00.

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

