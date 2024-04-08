Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Joseph Douglas Lyon Sells 5,443 Shares

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $141,518.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Douglas Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $13,005.00.

On Friday, February 16th, Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. 952,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,533. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

