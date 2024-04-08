Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Insider Sells $85,474.20 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) insider John Caine sold 1,974 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $85,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Caine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, John Caine sold 5,440 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $256,768.00.

Shutterstock Stock Up 0.6 %

SSTK stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.57. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Shutterstock from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Shutterstock by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 237.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

