Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 37,712 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 37,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $178,754.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,275,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,967,533.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 309,847 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $1,267,274.23.

On Monday, April 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $27,215.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.38. 1,033,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,043. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $257.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

