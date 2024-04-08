Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $157,400.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 776,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,159. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.83, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

