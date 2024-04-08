Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $24,091,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 11,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.59. 2,387,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,426. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

