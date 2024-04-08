Head to Head Contrast: Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) vs. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.56% 14.31% 2.84% Lemonade -55.12% -31.29% -14.50%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 7 1 3.00 Lemonade 3 4 0 0 1.57

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $39.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.57%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 16.27%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Lemonade.

Volatility & Risk

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lemonade has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and Lemonade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $885.97 million 1.69 $85.98 million $2.24 16.73 Lemonade $429.80 million 2.78 -$236.90 million ($3.41) -4.99

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Lemonade on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

