Jean-Luc M. Lemercier Sells 14,400 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,329,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,049,739.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.40. 2,667,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

