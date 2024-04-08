Phillip Eyler Sells 15,000 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.21. 106,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 28.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 29,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

