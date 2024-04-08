Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $2,013,560.67 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2024

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.44. 550,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,637. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRNX

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.