Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) CEO Sells $2,013,560.67 in Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.44. 550,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,637. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

