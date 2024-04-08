Moonbeam Hits Market Capitalization of $408.04 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $408.04 million and $18.71 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00024900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,113,468,818 coins and its circulating supply is 852,867,211 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

