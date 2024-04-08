Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 5,889,297 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,681,689 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $42,210,393.90.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $26.44. 216,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,370. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

