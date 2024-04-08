AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Insider Sells $3,750,500.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40.

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $78.29.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,099,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,479,000 after purchasing an additional 195,030 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,630,000 after acquiring an additional 144,035 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

