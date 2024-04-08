Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.883 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.
Talanx Stock Performance
Shares of TLLXY remained flat at $17.67 during trading hours on Monday. Talanx has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.67.
About Talanx
