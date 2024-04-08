ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4599 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Up 0.1 %

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B as of its most recent SEC filing.

