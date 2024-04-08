ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.56.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of AMNA stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 116. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98.
