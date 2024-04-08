SOL Capital Management CO Sells 8,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,949 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after purchasing an additional 105,968 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,719,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,312,093. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

