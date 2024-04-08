SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 790,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,535. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

