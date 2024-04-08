SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 325,730 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.70. The company had a trading volume of 147,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,750. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

