SOL Capital Management CO Grows Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $12,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after buying an additional 115,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,852,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,703,000 after buying an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,675,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,172,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.63. The company had a trading volume of 267,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,357. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $176.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

