HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $12.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,688. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.23 and a 12 month high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

