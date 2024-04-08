Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s 10th Largest Position

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $31,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.04. 4,626,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,054,750. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

