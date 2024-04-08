Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.72. 3,086,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,810. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $90.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $762,175.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at $686,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

