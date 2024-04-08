SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,150,826. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $216.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.95.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.