The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,030,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. 2,456,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,579. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 20.53%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

