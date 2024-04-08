SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 704 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock remained flat at $342.78 during trading on Monday. 1,391,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $242.98 and a one year high of $348.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average is $309.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

