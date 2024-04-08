SOL Capital Management CO Sells 200 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 763.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.97.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $129.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.76. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.92 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

