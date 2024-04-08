HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vistra by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,815,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,467. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $75.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.02%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

