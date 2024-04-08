HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHK stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 139,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,787. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

