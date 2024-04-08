Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,844,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 196,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 104,507 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 451.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 649,244 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,870. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0711 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

