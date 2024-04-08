HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,788. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

