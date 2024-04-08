HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

