HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,746 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.98. 104,051,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,216,594. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.63.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

