iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $52.44

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.38, with a volume of 3413115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $608,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

