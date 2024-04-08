Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.48. 3,027,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $200.20 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.