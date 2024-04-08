Narus Financial Partners LLC Buys 548 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $477.09. 4,038,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,320,904. The company has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

