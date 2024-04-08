HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 155,548 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,194,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $296,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,016,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,455,636. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.