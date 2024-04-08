Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Sells 980 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.50. 29,315,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,512,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $295.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

