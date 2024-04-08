MELD (MELD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

MELD (MELD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. MELD has a market cap of $71.20 million and $308,591.99 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MELD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s genesis date was February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,778,656,220 tokens. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01801201 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $229,789.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

