TrueFi Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One TrueFi token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $167.08 million and approximately $33.58 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,114,091,253 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,114,091,253.4931033 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.16014665 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $36,891,105.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

