HI (HI) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.50 million and $179,464.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HI has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00053073 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,407.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

