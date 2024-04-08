HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 208 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PM traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $90.32. 5,302,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,937. The company has a market capitalization of $140.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.