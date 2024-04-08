SOL Capital Management CO Has $20.68 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $246.83. 836,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,809. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.